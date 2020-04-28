Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Send Flowers Obituary

Cleo Brown Junkins

June 7, 1930 - April 26, 2020

Macon, GA- Ms. Cleo Brown Junkins, 89, of Macon and formerly of LaFayette, Georgia passed away early Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. Ms. Junkins had been a resident of Antebellum at Arlington Assisted Living in Macon since March 2015.

Ms. Junkins retired from the State of Georgia in 1991 after having served 34 years (probation aide) in the State of Georgia Probation office in Walker County. She and her brother, J. Farrell Brown, chief probation officer, were recognized for their lengthy term of service to the state of Georgia as a brother-sister team.

Following the death of her husband, Jack Junkins, in 1974, at the young age of 43, Ms. Junkins, better known as Gran to most people, dedicated spending the majority of her personal time to her family and spending every available moment visiting and supporting them no matter where they lived. If a family member were involved in any sort of activity or recognition, it was just a matter of time until Gran would pull in with her car full of goodies for the event. On any given morning at Gran's house, the homemade biscuits would be done before anyone else woke up. On Christmas Eve, the number of relatives who could squeeze into Gran's house was unlimited.

As someone who exemplified the role as a follower of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Ms. Junkins also positively influenced numerous people and offered support to all with whom she came into contact with whether it was on the job, at church or a casual meeting at the market.

In 2018, her next-to-last Christmas that she was able to spend with her family, even after battling dementia for some five years and with little left, she could positively identify, she amazingly shocked her loved ones united in a family circle by praying an unforgettable message of "Lord, I pray that you will give us room."

Those days when guest singers would visit Antebellum to offer hymns for the residents, "Miss Cleo" might not know what day of the week it was, but if you listened closely you could hear her singing along word for word.

Ms. Junkins was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 25 years, Jack; and a sister, Carolyn Brown Johnson. She is survived by two daughters: Dianne Gregg and her husband Randy, of Madison; Myra Cameron and her husband Rick, of Macon; four grandchildren: Allison Tarrer and her husband Scott, of Ideal; Courtney Shields and her husband Kevin, of Clayton; Lindsay Peaster and her husband Todd, of Madison; Laura Hardester and her husband Michael, of Madison; nine great-grandchildren: Andrew and Abigail Tarrer; Katie, Cassie and Conner Shields; Harrison and Grant Peaster; Lily and Caroline Hardester; a sister, Mary Ruth Sosebee and her husband Bill, of LaFayette; and a brother, J. Farrell Brown and his wife Ann, of LaFayette.

Because of current health concerns of social distancing, a private, family-only graveside service will be held this week. Burial will be at Wesley Chapel Methodist Church in LaFayette. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Ms. Junkins will be held later this summer.

In memory of Ms. Junkins, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made in her name to either the Alzheimer's Association

