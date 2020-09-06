1/1
Cleo "Mack" McCowan Sr.
1947 - 2020
Cleo "Mack" McCowan, Sr.
January 23, 1947 - August 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Cleo "Mack" McCowan, Sr. are 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.
Interment will be held 11:00A.M., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA.
Mr. McCowan, Sr. has transitioned on to heavenly glory at the age of 73, leaving behind his legacy of four daughters and one son.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Cleowana McCowan.
Survivors include children, Lelia Alicea, Sharon White, Torah McCowan, Lartricea Philpot and Cleo McCowan, Jr.; a host of grandchildren; siblings; and other relatives.
His legacy will forever live on through his loving memories and time served on earth fulfilling God's grace.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
10:30 AM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
SEP
9
Interment
11:00 AM
Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
