Cleone James

Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Cleone James
January 29, 1953 - January 8, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going viewing for Ms. Cleone James will be held Monday January 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Jocelin Dodson (Walter), Joelen Bynum (Trena), Timothy Bynum III; siblings: Anita Graddick, Allen James and Victor James; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, God children, adopted family, and a host of other relatives and friends.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020
