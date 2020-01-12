Cleone James
January 29, 1953 - January 8, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going viewing for Ms. Cleone James will be held Monday January 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Mortuary Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Jocelin Dodson (Walter), Joelen Bynum (Trena), Timothy Bynum III; siblings: Anita Graddick, Allen James and Victor James; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, God children, adopted family, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020