Cleophus Warren, Jr.
October 7, 1950 - February 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Cleophus Warren, Jr., 69, of Macon, entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Hutchings Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Macon Memorial Park. Family visitation is one hour before the service at 12:00 PM.
Cleophus was a native of Macon and a 1968 graduate of Ballard Hudson High School. He retired from Boeing, Inc. after twenty years of service.
He is survived by one son, Cleophus, III; three daughters, Rhonda, Tonya and Randi; one sister, Cynthia Warren Ross; one brother, Stevie (Teresa) Warren; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020