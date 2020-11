Or Copy this URL to Share

Cleveland "Butch" Merriweather

June 18, 1953 - November 17, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Private services for Cleveland "Butch" Merriweather will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. Mr. Cleveland, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Survivors includes: two children, Derrick Devon Merriweather, Cleveland Amand Merriweather; four sisters, Francina (Michael) Martin, Fozie A. Robinson, Carolaine S. Henderson, Caroline V. Barber, James L. Merriweather, II, Lonnie D. Merriweather; one grandchild; and a host of relatives and friends.

THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC VIEWING.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





