Clifford Diadell III
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Diadell III.
March 28, 1970 - February 26, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Camp Hope AME Church with burial in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Family contact: 1958 Fairway Dr. Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Clifford Diadell III
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019