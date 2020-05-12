Clifford "Cliff" K. Wallace
December 9, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Clifford "Cliff" K. Wallace, 87, of Macon, went to be with his Jesus Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia with the Reverend Jim Cowart officiating. Those wishing to honor Cliff's memory may do so with a contribution to Harvest Church, 3322 US-41, Byron, GA 31008, Rehoboth Appalachian Ministries, 744 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to your local food bank or food kitchen, such as Mulberry United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, 205 N Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Caring for the poor, hungry, and needy was Cliff's passion.
Cliff was born December 9, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Clifford G. and Evelyn K. Wallace. At an early age, his family moved to Laurel, Mississippi, which was his home until he left for college. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in business management and spent the next 20 years moving about the southeast as a manger for JC Penny Corporation.
Cliff's life changed dramatically in 1971 when he answered God's call to a special ministry, the Church of the Exceptional, a non-denominational congregation consisting of those with mental and physical challenges. Attending Emory University in the summers he became a United Methodist pastor to this unique group of people. In 1974, the church received the Guideposts Church of the Year Award because of its remarkable outreach.
During the time, Cliff became a part of Macon Urban Ministries, a ministry of the United Methodist Church. He and Pastor Bob Brenner started Good News TV, a Christian television station, and hosted a flagship program, Good News. While pastoring the Church of the Exceptional, Cliff and this church were instrumental in starting Goodwill Industries in Macon to fill a need for training and jobs for individuals with special needs. When members of The Church of the Exceptional began to express a need for a place to live and work, Cliff and his wife, Glenda, opened Agape Village in 1984, a residential community for dual diagnosed adults. Cliff retired in 1997, but his work was not complete. His skills as a backhoe operator led him to volunteer in disaster relief in Sri Lanka following the tsunami in Gulf Port, Mississippi after hurricane Katrina and other disaster areas closer to home. He loved Jesus and the members of his larger family of God. He was always looking for opportunities to serve those in need. Having served in nearly every area of the church at one time or another. His final days were spent at Harvest Church.
Cliff was a modest, unassuming person who preferred to work with people one on one but was frequently pushed into the limelight because of the positions he held. He was happiest sitting on his porch with his 2 Basset Hounds, Daisy and Cody, visiting with people or working in his yard with his friends, Eddie Robinson and Randy Schofill.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Glenda; daughters, Cyndee Goodman and Sandie Jones; grandchildren, Corbin Jones (Katy), Chase Machamer (Clint), Kelsey Goodman, Kendall Goodman and Kylie Goodman; great grandchildren, Carson Jones and Willow Machamer.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the team of doctors who worked tirelessly to make Cliff's last 3 years as comfortable and productive as possible. They are especially grateful to Dr. Ihab Zaggout, Dr. Anthony Quan Hong, and his nurse, Carol, whose compassionate care and concern in his last days will be forever remembered.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Clifford "Cliff" K. Wallace
December 9, 1932 - May 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Clifford "Cliff" K. Wallace, 87, of Macon, went to be with his Jesus Saturday, May 9, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Fitzgerald, Georgia with the Reverend Jim Cowart officiating. Those wishing to honor Cliff's memory may do so with a contribution to Harvest Church, 3322 US-41, Byron, GA 31008, Rehoboth Appalachian Ministries, 744 Lake Joy Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to your local food bank or food kitchen, such as Mulberry United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or First United Methodist Church of Warner Robins, 205 N Davis Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31093. Caring for the poor, hungry, and needy was Cliff's passion.
Cliff was born December 9, 1932 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Clifford G. and Evelyn K. Wallace. At an early age, his family moved to Laurel, Mississippi, which was his home until he left for college. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in business management and spent the next 20 years moving about the southeast as a manger for JC Penny Corporation.
Cliff's life changed dramatically in 1971 when he answered God's call to a special ministry, the Church of the Exceptional, a non-denominational congregation consisting of those with mental and physical challenges. Attending Emory University in the summers he became a United Methodist pastor to this unique group of people. In 1974, the church received the Guideposts Church of the Year Award because of its remarkable outreach.
During the time, Cliff became a part of Macon Urban Ministries, a ministry of the United Methodist Church. He and Pastor Bob Brenner started Good News TV, a Christian television station, and hosted a flagship program, Good News. While pastoring the Church of the Exceptional, Cliff and this church were instrumental in starting Goodwill Industries in Macon to fill a need for training and jobs for individuals with special needs. When members of The Church of the Exceptional began to express a need for a place to live and work, Cliff and his wife, Glenda, opened Agape Village in 1984, a residential community for dual diagnosed adults. Cliff retired in 1997, but his work was not complete. His skills as a backhoe operator led him to volunteer in disaster relief in Sri Lanka following the tsunami in Gulf Port, Mississippi after hurricane Katrina and other disaster areas closer to home. He loved Jesus and the members of his larger family of God. He was always looking for opportunities to serve those in need. Having served in nearly every area of the church at one time or another. His final days were spent at Harvest Church.
Cliff was a modest, unassuming person who preferred to work with people one on one but was frequently pushed into the limelight because of the positions he held. He was happiest sitting on his porch with his 2 Basset Hounds, Daisy and Cody, visiting with people or working in his yard with his friends, Eddie Robinson and Randy Schofill.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 45 years, Glenda; daughters, Cyndee Goodman and Sandie Jones; grandchildren, Corbin Jones (Katy), Chase Machamer (Clint), Kelsey Goodman, Kendall Goodman and Kylie Goodman; great grandchildren, Carson Jones and Willow Machamer.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the team of doctors who worked tirelessly to make Cliff's last 3 years as comfortable and productive as possible. They are especially grateful to Dr. Ihab Zaggout, Dr. Anthony Quan Hong, and his nurse, Carol, whose compassionate care and concern in his last days will be forever remembered.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Clifford "Cliff" K. Wallace
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2020.