Clifford Leon Autry
August 7, 1939 - August 2, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Clifford Leon Autry, 79, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, August 2, 2019. Funeral services will be private.
Born in Cleveland, Georgia, he was the son of the late Hammond Autry and Lula Belle Adams Autry. He was a retired welder, where he was the owner of Autry Welding Services. He was a veteran serving in the U.S Air Force.
Mr. Autry was preceded in death by a daughter, Angie Autry.
He is survived by his daughter, Dee Dee Norman (Dan), Siblings, Peggy Harper, and Wayne Autry(Debbie); Grandchildren, Tim Redford, Tasha Redford, Nickolas Rocci, and Clifford Kyle Autry; great grandchildren, Gavin Redford, Bryson Redford and Stephen Autry.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019