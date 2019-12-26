Clint Burris
December 22, 1946 - December 20, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Clint Burris, 72, entered into rest on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Clint was born on December 22, 1946 in Alamo, Georgia to the late Margaret Burris and Henry Daniels. With pride and honor, he served his country in the United States Navy and Marines having served during Vietnam.
His memory will forever be treasured by his beloved wife of thirty years, Vickie Burris; son, Scotty Burris; brothers, Danny and Irvin; sister, Faye; stepdaughters, Crystal Young and Tonya Oliver; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Northview United Methodist Church. At the family's request, burial will be private.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 26, 2019