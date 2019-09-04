Clint Shugart
Unadilla, GA- Clint Shugart, 90, of Unadilla, died Sunday at his residence.
He was born in Sargent, to the late R. C. and Inez Turner Shugart. Clint was a Unadilla City Councilman for many years and served several terms as Mayor. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla, the Charles Speight Sunday School Class, a Mason and Shriner and enjoyed gardening. For 65 years, he drove a Dooly County school bus. He formerly operated Farmer's Cotton Gin.
Survivors: children, Don Shugart (Tammy) and Sandra Ferguson (Jimmy) of Unadilla; siblings, Jack Shugart (Brenda) and Mildred Smith (Smitty) of Perry and Merry Peacock of Lambtown; grandchildren, Nicole Pierce (Crawford), Josh Clack, Robert Clack (Ashley), Trey Shugart and Taylor Shugart; 4 great grandchildren.
His daughter, Jeannette Shugart Clack and his wife, Louise B. Shugart, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be at 10 AM Thursday in First Baptist Church of Unadilla with interment in Walnut Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 - 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 708 East 16th Avenue, Cordele, 31015 or Unadilla Fire Rescue, 264 Harman Street, Unadilla, 31091.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
