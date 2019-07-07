Clintavius "Tazz" Mister
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Clintavius "Tazz" Mister will be held 1 PM Monday, July 8, 2019 at Swift Creek Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Keith H. McIntosh will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Mister, 21, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019.
Survivors includes his mother, Debbie Mister; father, Clinton Mister; grandparents, Walter and Dorothy Hudson; three brothers, Kiki (Leila) Mister, Dommonick Mister, Terrance Mister and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019