Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Riverside United Methodist Church 735 Pierce Ave. Macon , GA Funeral service 2:00 PM Riverside United Methodist Church 735 Pierce Ave. Macon , GA

Clinton Ward Tanner

April 1, 1929 - August 7, 2019

Macon, GA- Clinton Ward Tanner, 90, of Macon, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a battle with chemotherapy complications from lung cancer, which was diagnosed in April 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Riverside United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place at the church from 12:30pm until the start of the service. Burial will be held at Macon Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial donations be given in memory of Clint to Riverside United Methodist Church Building Fund, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204.

Mr. Tanner was born in Rentz, Georgia April 1, 1929 to the late Ernest and Louise Ward Tanner. During his elementary years, he lived in Sandersville, Georgia. In 1942, he moved to Macon and graduated from Lanier High School in 1948.

Mr. Tanner was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church, where he served on several committees, including The Men's Prayer Group and a member of The Woodruff Sunday School Class.

Mr. Tanner loved working in flowers and visiting the elderly of his church. He was a charter member of the Exchange Club of Bibb County, Exchange Club of Warner Robins, and Exchange Club of Beaufort, South Carolina. He served in club leadership at local and state level.

Mr. Tanner retired from Robins Air Force Base in 1986, having worked in several different organizations. Most of his federal service was in The Plans and Program Divisions of the Air Logistics Center and The Plans and Program Division of the Air Force Reserve Headquarters. Upon retirement, he assisted his son in establishing Tanner Ventures, Inc. in Beaufort, South Carolina. In 1994, he and the late Rabun Smith established Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, Georgia. He remained active in the operations of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home until December 31, 2012.

Mr. Tanner is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years and 6 months, Sarah Pearl Story Tanner, his parents, Louise and Ernest Tanner, and sister, Elizabeth Nancy Tanner.

Mr. Tanner's memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Shirley Roberts Williams, whom he married on August 16, 2000. They loved to travel and enjoyed life to the fullest as senior citizens. He loved his family and their yearly extended family vacations. The second week in July each year, the Story family gathered in numbers over 100 at St. Augustine, Florida. Just this year, 127 were in attendance. He enjoyed serving "Uncle Clint's" breakfast of sausage and waffles on Wednesdays. Everyone was invited to his condo. He was dearly missed when he was unable to attend this year, due to illness.

Mr. Tanner is survived by his wife, Shirley Tanner; son, Wyndale "Dale" Alfred (Wanda) Tanner, of Savannah, Georgia; daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Elizabeth Tatman of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Clinton Lee (Melissa) Tanner of Savannah, Brian Dale (Casey) Tanner of Atlanta, Andrew Spencer (Andrea) Tanner of Savannah, Matthew Allen (Jennifer) Tatman of Athens, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Brylee Lynn Tanner, Aubrey Harper Tanner, and Miles Tillman Tanner of Savannah; step daughter, Renee (Paul) Smith of Bluffton, South Carolina; step grandchildren, Alexandra Hatton of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and Jackson Hatton of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and many, many nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Please visit

Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.





View the online memorial for Clinton Ward Tanner





