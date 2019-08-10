Clinton Ward Tanner
April 1, 1929 - August 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Clinton Ward Tanner, 90, of Macon, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a battle with chemotherapy complications from lung cancer, which was diagnosed in April 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00PM at Riverside United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends in the Gathering Place at the church from 12:30pm until the start of the service. Burial will be held at Macon Memorial Park following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggest memorial donations be given in memory of Clint to Riverside United Methodist Church Building Fund, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 10, 2019