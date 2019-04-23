Dr. Clyatt W. James, Jr.
Valdosta, GA- Dr. Clyatt W. James, Jr., age 85, of Valdosta, Ga. passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Simpsonville, S.C. after an extended illness. A native of Atkinson County, Dr. James was born October 14, 1933, son of Clyatt W., Sr. and Vera Deen James. He had made his home in Valdosta for the past 11 years. A 1950 graduate of Pearson High School, Dr. James went on to attend South Ga. College and then the University of Georgia where he earned his B.B.A. in 1953. Dr. James then went on to further his education by receiving his B.S. from Georgia Southern University. He was a 1963 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia where he earned his M.D. and carried out his internship at the Macon Hospital. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy where he served from 1954-1957. Dr. James was a general practice physician in Macon, Ga. for the next 32 years. During his career, Dr. James was a member of the Bibb County Medical Society, President of Coliseum Park Hospital staff in 1973, was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians along with the American Medical Association. He was a member of Park Avenue Methodist Church in Valdosta, Ga.
Survivors include: Wife: Gail Carey James of Valdosta, Ga., 2 Sons: Joseph James and wife Lisa of Chapin, S.C., Dr. Clyatt W. James III and wife Chesna of Simpsonville, S.C., Daughter: Suzanne Knox and husband Dr. Richard Knox of Greenville, S.C., 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and other relatives also survive.
Funeral services for Dr. James will be held, Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Union Hill Congregational Church with Rev. Jimmy Towson officiating. The eulogy will be given by his son-in-law, Dr. Richard Knox. The interment will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
The family of Dr. James will be receiving friends on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the residence of Dr. Clyatt James and Mrs. Gail James at 3801 Kinderlou Forest, Valdosta, Ga. 31601.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Pearlman Cancer Center, 209 Pendleton Dr., Valdosta, Ga. 31602, or the .
Dr. James will lie in state at Union Hill Congregational Church in Pearson, Ga. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M.
Relihan Funeral Home in Pearson, Ga. is in charge of all the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2019