Clyde "Sonny" E. Potts, Jr.
October 30, 1939 - July 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Clyde "Sonny" E. Potts, Jr., 79, passed away July 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Burial will be private. John Richard Morton will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Georgia Industrial Children's Home, 4690 N. Munford Road, Macon 31210.
Sonny was born October 30, 1939 the son of the late Clyde E. Potts and Mary Dix Potts. He attended public schools and graduated from Dudley Hughes High School. Sonny was employed by the Macon Pepsi Cola Bottling Company for 29 years.
He is survived by his cousins, Larry Kemper (Kitty), Betty Kemper Lhotka (Bob), Thomas Browning (Lucy), and David Browning of Atlanta, Sandra Dull Caldwell (Jim) of Savannah and Bobby Dull of New Jersey.
Everyone who knew Sonny loved him for his sweet gently spirit. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Telegraph from July 22 to July 25, 2019