Clyde Frank McCook
April 6, 1948 - December 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Clyde Frank McCook, proud husband, father, grandfather and veteran passed away on December 16, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation to greet friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 also at FairHaven Funeral Home. Following the service, Mr. McCook will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Mr. McCook was born on April 6, 1948 in Macon, Georgia to the late Charles Linwood McCook, Sr. and Lucille Long McCook. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was a Vietnam Combat Veteran with three years of faithful service. Mr. McCook later went on to work with the City of Warner Robins in the Public Works Department. He was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a member of the Fellowship Hall for over 25 years. He was by far the happiest when he was with his family, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
Mr. McCook was preceded in death by his parents as well as two children; Larry Scott Hill and Clifford Wilson III.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving family. His wife of over 25 years; Sandra McCook. Sons; Stephen McCook; Dennis Wilson (Julie). Grandchildren; Adam McCook, Corey McCook, Scott Ross Hill, Amanda Selby (Bryan), Clifford Wilson IV, Gavin Wilson, Sandigale Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Jesse Wilson and Kaylee Wilson as well as four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation to the Project.org.
Friends may sign the register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019