Clyde Layman, Jr.
Unadilla, Georgia- Clyde N. Layman, Jr., 79, of Unadilla died Friday in Perry.
Born in Athens, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Clyde N. and Mary Schultz Layman. Clyde was a member of First Baptist Church of Unadilla and retired as the manager of Trico Gin after 20 years of service.
Survivors: wife: Mary Layman of Unadilla; daughters,Angie Bowden (Mike) of Unadilla and Rhonda Youngblood (Ed) of Byromville; step-children, Alex Sellars (Katrina) of Martinsburg, WV and Melissa Holley (Tom) of Dublin; siblings, Paul Layman of Statesville, NC, Edna Wilson of Moore, SC and Betty Seago of Perry; grandchildren, Kyle Layman (Lauren) of Martinez, Ashley Layman of Alma, Matthew Youngblood of Byromville and Brianna Layman of Fitzgerald.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Altman Layman and his son, Tim Layman.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM Monday, in First Baptist Church of Unadilla with private interment in Walnut Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.
Friends may register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020