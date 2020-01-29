Cody Michael Smith
Sept 16, 1981 - Jan 24, 2020
Columbus, GA- Cody passed in his sleep at the group home, A Bundle of Care in Columbus, Ga.
Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020, at C.J. Edwards Funeral Home.
Survivors: his mother, Toni M. Allen, sister, Miranda Smith both of Warner Robins, GA; grandparents: Wyonna Smith and Louis Smith; aunts, Deborah Jackson, Angela Carden and Portia LeBlanc; a host of other relatives.
The family can be contacted Cody's mother home: 1129 Calhoun Drive, Warner Robins, GA.
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020