Cohen Daniel "C.D." Bell
November 4, 1925 - September 11, 2020
Perry, GA- Cohen Bell (C.D. to all who knew him) passed away on Friday, September 11. He was 94. A Graveside Memorial will be held at the Westview Cemetery in Moultrie, Georgia on a later date.
CD Bell was born in Carroll County, Georgia to Benjamin Franklin Bell, Sr. and Mabel Josephine Barronton Bell. His family moved to Moultrie, Ga when he was three. Family members preceding CD in death are Doris Bell; David Earl Bell (Dorothy); Hortense Francis Decker (George); Benjamin Franklin Bell, Jr (Betty); Mercerlene Vivian Lawrence (Ferrell); Inez Bell Godwin (R.E.) McDaniel (J.H.). Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Gertie Parks Bell; a son, John Daniel Bell (Jennifer) of Byron, Ga; a daughter, Patricia Kaye Bell of Macon Georgia; his sisters, Iris Fern Southerland (Billy) of Winder, Ga.; and Barbara Carolyn Jones (Lynn) of Moultrie, GA; a brother, Jimmie Randall Bell (Norma) of Olathe, Ks.
CD served 22 years in the Air Force. His training was in communications electronics. He served in Korea, Japan and the Philippine islands. He was involved in the Research and Development for the Minuteman Missile at Cape Canaveral, Florida; and was then assigned to the Minuteman Program at Vandenberg AFB in California. He retired from the Air Force in 1968 and moved to Perry Georgia accepting employment in the private sector before becoming a Civil Servant at Robins Air Force Base for 17 years. He retired from RAFB in 1989. CD enjoyed working outside. He was a gardener, a beekeeper, and raised milk goats for many years. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, good neighbor and an active member of the Barnabas Sunday School Class at Perry First Baptist Church. In Lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to First Baptist Church, 1105 Main Street, Perry, Ga, 31069 for the "House of God" fund.
