Pastor Coleman Dumas, Jr.
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral services for Pastor Coleman Dumas, Jr. will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, Macon. Pastor Kevin Moore will officiate and Bishop Michael Burney, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Pastor Dumas, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Dumas; three children, LaTrice Dumas, Pastor Coleman (Daphne) Dumas III, and Emmanuel Greyer; four sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted from 4 to 6 PM at 1692 Anthony Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019