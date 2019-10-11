Pastor Coleman Dumas Jr. (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Coleman Dumas Jr..
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pastor Coleman Dumas, Jr.
Warner Robins, GA- Funeral services for Pastor Coleman Dumas, Jr. will be held 12 Noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, Macon. Pastor Kevin Moore will officiate and Bishop Michael Burney, Sr. will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will be private. Pastor Dumas, 72, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Dumas; three children, LaTrice Dumas, Pastor Coleman (Daphne) Dumas III, and Emmanuel Greyer; four sisters; two brothers; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted from 4 to 6 PM at 1692 Anthony Road.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Pastor Coleman Dumas, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.