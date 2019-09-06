Colette Clayton Evans
April 22, 1967 - September 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Colette Clayton Evans, 52 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at New Life International Ministries, 1985 Vineville Avenue, Macon GA 31201 at 2 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019. The burial at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Visitation at Glover Memorial from 10 am – 6 pm.
The family may be contacted at 975 Inverness Ave., Macon, GA
Services entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 6, 2019