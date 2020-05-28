Colette Rena "CoCo" LamarMarch 29, 1969 - May 22, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Colette Rena "CoCo" Lamar. Mrs. Lamar went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her beloved mother by her side. She was born to the parentage of Pastor Carolyn Collier & Willie James Collier. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens located at 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Apostle Rosa Palmer will officiate. The family is asking everyone that will be attending to please wear a face mask due to Covid-19. She was a loving mother to her two sons. She was preceded in death by her son, Reginald V. Lamar Jr. & one sister, Sharon Hill. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted mother, Pastor Carolyn Collier; beloved father, Willie James Collier; one devoted son, Rashon Omari Lamar; step son, Royce Lamar and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.