Colette Rena "Coco" Lamar
1969 - 2020
Colette Rena "CoCo" Lamar
March 29, 1969 - May 22, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Colette Rena "CoCo" Lamar. Mrs. Lamar went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 22, 2020 with her beloved mother by her side. She was born to the parentage of Pastor Carolyn Collier & Willie James Collier. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens located at 7070 Houston Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Apostle Rosa Palmer will officiate. The family is asking everyone that will be attending to please wear a face mask due to Covid-19. She was a loving mother to her two sons. She was preceded in death by her son, Reginald V. Lamar Jr. & one sister, Sharon Hill. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted mother, Pastor Carolyn Collier; beloved father, Willie James Collier; one devoted son, Rashon Omari Lamar; step son, Royce Lamar and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
MAY
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
May 27, 2020
To The Collier and Lamar Families: May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rest in Peace Renee
Nedra Lamar
Family
May 27, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. You will truly be missed.
Bridgett Walker
Coworker
