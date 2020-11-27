1/1
Columbus Earl Burnett
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Columbus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Columbus Earl Burnett
September 30, 1944 - November 20, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Mr. Columbus Earl Burnett, 76, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 20, 2020. He was a retired brick, block and stone mason. His work can be seen in many places around Macon including the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Peyton Anderson Center, and Macon Coliseum . He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church of Macon for forty years.
A Private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery-Lakeside, 3010 Jeffersonville Road. The service can be viewed live on the Facebook page of Macedonia Baptist Church of Macon.
Columbus leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 57 years, Georgia Wilcher Burnett; three daughters, LaTanjua (Anthony) Miles, LaCondra (Melvin) Smith and Melody Burnett; four grandchildren, Ashley Miles, Aneshia Miles, Petty Officer Second Class Anthony N. Miles, Jessica Burnett; and a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.
A Public Viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery-Lakeside
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Evelyn Clowers
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Georgia and Family. We are sending up Prayers that God will give you and the strength to carry on from losing such a Wonderful Person as Columbus. We are keeping you Guys in our Prayers. Your's for the cause - Bob & Faye Anderson.
Robert Anderson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved