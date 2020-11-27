Columbus Earl Burnett

September 30, 1944 - November 20, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Mr. Columbus Earl Burnett, 76, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 20, 2020. He was a retired brick, block and stone mason. His work can be seen in many places around Macon including the Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Peyton Anderson Center, and Macon Coliseum . He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church of Macon for forty years.

A Private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held 11 AM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery-Lakeside, 3010 Jeffersonville Road. The service can be viewed live on the Facebook page of Macedonia Baptist Church of Macon.

Columbus leaves to cherish his memory a devoted wife of 57 years, Georgia Wilcher Burnett; three daughters, LaTanjua (Anthony) Miles, LaCondra (Melvin) Smith and Melody Burnett; four grandchildren, Ashley Miles, Aneshia Miles, Petty Officer Second Class Anthony N. Miles, Jessica Burnett; and a host of other cousins, relatives, and friends.

A Public Viewing will be held Friday, November 27, 2020 from 1 PM to 2 PM ONLY. Social Distancing will be MANDATORY and Face Masks are REQUIRED.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





