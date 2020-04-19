Connie Bullard Foster
December 29, 1953 - April 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Connie Bullard Foster, 66, of Jones County, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. A private graveside will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 in Sunnyside Cemetery, Cordele, Georgia. Pastor Ronnie Campbell will officiate.
Born in Atlanta, She was the daughter of the late Jefferson Davis Bullard and Waneda Maner Sanders. She was retired elf from Keebler and attended God's Church of Worship and Praise. She was an avid Georgia Bulldog Fan and enjoyed the outdoors and watching the hummingbirds.
She is survived by her Children, April Bridges(James), Christy Fitzpatrick (Charles), Samantha Ussery (Gene) and Kacey Johnson(Olin); Sister, Dianne Bryant(Fred Martina); Brother, Joel Henry Bullard; Eleven grandchildren and Two great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews,
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 19, 2020