Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Campbell. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 (478)-788-2929 Visitation 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Campbell

08/13/1958 - 02/17/2020

St. Augustine, Florida- Connie Claron Scarbary Campbell of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away at her home on Monday Morning February 17, 2020.

Connie was Born August 13, 1958 in Macon, Georgia to the late Annie Ruth Scarbary-Freeman and William Prentice Scarbary.

In addition to her parents Connie was also preceded in the death by her devoted husband of 17 years William Micheal Campbell and loving

son Rabian Chance Kolenberger.

She is survived by her daughter Christian York (Ryan), grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Madelyn, Rylee, Madison and MacKinnon, brothers; Russell Scarbary(Carolyn), Forsyth, Ga , Emmett(Rick) Scarbary (April),Davie, FL, Thomas(Smokey) Scarbary, Davie, FL, Timothy Scarbary, Forsyth, Ga and a very special companion Robert L. Houser and Mercy as well as a host of special Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and some very dear Friends of many years. Connie dearly loved her family and friends.

The Family moved to Hollywood Florida in 1969 where she grew up. In 1986 she moved to St. Augustine, FL. When she moved her primary reason was for her Son Rabian to attend the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind . St. Augustine became home for her for the remainder of her life. She absolutely loved St. Augustine especially the beautiful beaches and the history of that special place.

Connie worked 12 years as interpreter at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind. She also worked as an interpreter for the St Johns county Jail. In her latter years she was the Director of Housekeeping for Sun Hospitality.

She was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church. Connie was strong in her faith and believed she knew exactly where her eternity would be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!

A visitation will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. until time of service at Fairhaven Funeral Home service time will be 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Fairhaven burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register at

FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macon Georgia has charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Connie Campbell





Connie Campbell08/13/1958 - 02/17/2020St. Augustine, Florida- Connie Claron Scarbary Campbell of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away at her home on Monday Morning February 17, 2020.Connie was Born August 13, 1958 in Macon, Georgia to the late Annie Ruth Scarbary-Freeman and William Prentice Scarbary.In addition to her parents Connie was also preceded in the death by her devoted husband of 17 years William Micheal Campbell and lovingson Rabian Chance Kolenberger.She is survived by her daughter Christian York (Ryan), grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, Madelyn, Rylee, Madison and MacKinnon, brothers; Russell Scarbary(Carolyn), Forsyth, Ga , Emmett(Rick) Scarbary (April),Davie, FL, Thomas(Smokey) Scarbary, Davie, FL, Timothy Scarbary, Forsyth, Ga and a very special companion Robert L. Houser and Mercy as well as a host of special Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and some very dear Friends of many years. Connie dearly loved her family and friends.The Family moved to Hollywood Florida in 1969 where she grew up. In 1986 she moved to St. Augustine, FL. When she moved her primary reason was for her Son Rabian to attend the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind . St. Augustine became home for her for the remainder of her life. She absolutely loved St. Augustine especially the beautiful beaches and the history of that special place.Connie worked 12 years as interpreter at Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind. She also worked as an interpreter for the St Johns county Jail. In her latter years she was the Director of Housekeeping for Sun Hospitality.She was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church. Connie was strong in her faith and believed she knew exactly where her eternity would be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!A visitation will be held on Saturday February 22, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. until time of service at Fairhaven Funeral Home service time will be 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Fairhaven burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services Macon Georgia has charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close