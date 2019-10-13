TSgt. Connie Darlene Boyce, USAF (Ret.)
September 10, 1959 - October 11, 2019
Byron, GA- Connie Boyce, 60, passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Connie was born in Concord, North Carolina to Jayleen Barnhardt Harrington and the late Clonnie Eugene Harrington on September 10, 1959. For 22 years, she proudly served her country in the United States Air Force and retired with the rank of Tech Sergeant. In her military career, Connie lived in California, England, and Turkey. She was ultimately stationed at Robins Air Force Base in 1994 and lived in Byron ever since. Of the Baptist faith, Connie loved animals, especially horses and all stray animals. Her grandchildren were her world.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rikki L. Hensley; and her stepfather, Stanley Ketchell Lemmond.
She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Alan Boyce of Byron; daughters, Tasha DeLoach (Jacob) of Byron, Michelle Grice (John) of Naples, Florida, and Amanda Christensen of Ohio; grandchildren, Hayden, Mikalah, Lindzie, Jaylee, Vincent, Leinah, Raelynn, and Gavin; and mother, Jayleen Lemmond of Clermont, Georgia.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Gerald Madison, Sr. and Reverend Gerald Madison, Jr. officiating. After the service, Connie will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Connie Boyce to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019