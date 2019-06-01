Connie English Smith
09/10/1947 - 05/30/2019
Bonaire, GA- Connie English Smith, 71, died Thursday, May 30, 2019 after a brief illness. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Harmony Community Church, 3085 Houser's Mill Road, Byron, with visitation beginning at 9:00AM and funeral at 10:00AM. Rev. Terry Hendrix will officiate. Burial will follow in Oglethorpe Memorial Cemetery.
Born in Montezuma to the late Emory and Hilda Grant English, Connie retired after 28 years of service as clerk and Probate Judge of Peach County Probate Court and was a member of Harmony Community Church.
Survivors include her children, Layne Smith (Tiffany) of Fitzgerald, Lauren Hobby (Mike) of Bonaire, and Jason "Bo" Smith (Kristen) of Kathleen; grandchildren, Pate, Nate, Hadley, Pressley, Ty, MarleyKate, Alayna Brooke (Larry), Jake, Maddie, Emma, and Beau; great grandchildren, Ethan and Madi; and many close cousins and other family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony Community Church. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 1, 2019