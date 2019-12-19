Connie Graham Millar (1946 - 2019)
Obituary
Connie Graham Millar
November 1, 1946 - December 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Connie Graham Millar passed away December 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Culloden Primitive Baptist Church. Elder Pat McCoy will officiate. Interment will follow in Ramah Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
With a BA from Tift College and MA from Cambridge College, Connie taught at Upson County High, Appling Middle, and Rutland Middle, retiring in 2009 with National Board Certification.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of almost six years, Eugene Peer Millar Jr; her sister, Arlene Bass; six children: Sheri Simms, Virgil (Lori) Simms, Joel Simms, Jonathan Simms (Rob Koch), Sheri (Jon) Braun, and Christa (Bobby) Summers, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 19, 2019
