Connie Williams Hogan

October 28, 1926 - October 28, 2019

Macon, GA- Constance Williams Hogan "Connie", died Monday on her 93 birthday. She was the only child born in Macon, Georgia to Edward Thayer Williams and Dixie Faust Williams. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edwin Morgan Hogan and her son, Edwin Morgan Hogan, Jr.

She graduated from A.L. Miller High School and attended Duke University where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She completed her college education in only 3 years and returned to Macon and worked at the Department of Welfare and later worked as the secretary for her husband's business Macon Corrugated Box Company.

Mrs. Hogan was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. She was a member and past secretary of the Hill and Dale Garden Club, member of DAR, member of PEO, and past member of Idle Hour Country Club. Her passions were reading and playing bridge and she was in as many bridge clubs as possible.

The family would like to thank the sitters who have helped over these last years, especially Ora Martin who has faithfully loved and cared for Connie.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Steve Hogan and his wife, Marjy of Corvallis, Oregon, daughter, Kathy Cunningham and her husband, Cleve of Macon, daughter in law, Jeanie R. Hogan of Macon, grandchildren; Katie Mangrum (Jason), Robert Cunningham (Katherine) Mark Hogan (Jane), Justin Hogan and Jonathan Hogan, great grandchildren, Hadley Hogan, Hunter Mangrum, Matthew Mangrum, Annie Cunningham and Knox Cunningham.

Private graveside services will be held at Riverside Cemetery on Friday, November 1, 2019 with the Rev. Robert Cunningham and Rev. Jason Mangrum officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Missions, 682 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or Covenant Care Adoption Services, 3950 Ridge Ave., Macon GA 31204.

