Constance "Connie" Louise Hutchinson
February 21, 1965 - July 1, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia - Connie Hutchinson, 54, entered into rest on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Connie was the daughter of the late Frank Sasso and Barbara White Sasso. She was part of the Dixie Demons Marching Band and graduated from Warner Robins High School in 1983. Connie retired from White Top Cabs, where she worked for several years as the Office Manager. A woman of steadfast faith, Connie attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She greatly enjoyed throwing darts and hanging out with her friends at The Bottom and also watching movies and sports. She especially loved the Georgia Bulldogs and experienced life to the fullest. Most of all, Connie enjoyed spending time with her family, all of whom she adored.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Lee Torres.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 22 years, N.V. Hutchinson, Jr. of Warner Robins; children, Richard Joseph Oakes, Brandi Danielle Wood, Christopher Nathan Wood, all of Warner Robins; siblings, Nicholas J. Sasso (Kim) of Atlanta, Jeffery T. Sasso (Donna) of Cleveland, Ohio, Brandi Daniels (Casey) of Warner Robins, Mindy Stahl of Kathleen; and step-mother, Peggy Sasso of Kathleen.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019