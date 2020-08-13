1/1
Constance Wynn "Connie" Smith
1938 - 2020
Constance "Connie" Wynn Smith
August 12, 1938 - August 10, 2020
Macon , GA- Constance "Connie" Wynn Smith, 81, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago IL, 60601, or donor's favorite charity.
Connie was born in Columbus, Georgia to the late Marvin Leo and Cathryn Drew Wynn. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harry P. Smith. Connie was retired as a legal secretary from Tommy Mann, Attorney at Law. She was a member of Cross Keys United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and she sang with the Sweet Adeline's. She was a devoted and loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her daughters; Cathy (Chuck) Perdue of Gray, Leigh (Joe) Lee of Macon, grandchildren; Bailey (Cameron) Emerson, Jennifer (Daniel) Mitchell, Sara (Greg) Griffin and Emily Lee, six great grandchildren; Grey, Wynn, Finn, Tristan, Harrison and Parker, brother; Craig (Peggy) Wynn and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
