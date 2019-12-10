Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora B. Johnson. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Rosary 6:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Burial Following Services Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery 925 Poplar Springs Road Byromville , GA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Sacred Heart Send Flowers Obituary

Cora B. Johnson

September 28, 1940 - November 30, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Cora B. Johnson of Warner Robins, Georgia passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas after a short bout with cancer.

She was born on September 28, 1940, in Byromville, Georgia, to Eddie and Arie Bell Turner.

Cora attended Vienna High & Industrial High School and went on to graduate from Fort Valley State College in 1965 with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology. Upon graduation she moved to Chicago, Illinois, and began a career with the Illinois Department of Health & Human Services and rose to the rank of Supervisor. She retired after over 35 years of service. After retirement, Cora earned a Master's Degree in Education from St. Xavier University in Chicago, Illinois.

She served as a neighborhood representative to the Chicago Police Department for the Beverly neighborhood in Chicago where she resided for over 40 years. Cora's service to her community also included distributing food to those in need and volunteering with the Chicago Public School's after school program. She also served many years as an officer for her neighborhood improvement association.

Cora was a devoted parishioner at St. Ethelreda, St. Killian & St. Margaret of Scotland parishes in Chicago, Illinois, where she served as Communion Minister, member of the parish Altar & Rosary Sodality, as well as of the Legion of Mary; she also served as a Deanery Representative to the Archdiocese of Chicago, representing St. Killian and St. Margaret of Scotland parishes, successively.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Arie Bell Turner; husband, James H. Johnson; and two brothers.

She is survived by her two children, daughter, Jocelyn and son, Brian; three brothers and two sisters; many nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends and colleagues.

A Rosary will be said on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home in Warner Robins. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warner Robins, Georgia, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Following Mass, Cora will be laid to rest at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 925 Poplar Springs Road, Byromville, GA 31007.

