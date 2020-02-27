Cora L. Mathis
January 23, 1937 - February 23, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Cora L. Mathis. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend James K. Baker will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted son, Larry Mathis and a host of other relatives and friends. The family may be contacted at 1121 Carroll Street, Macon, Georgia 31206. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 27, 2020