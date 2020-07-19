1/1
August 31, 1920 - July 16, 2020
Macon, GA- Mrs. Cora L. Green Bivins passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Pruitt Health at Peake, Gravesides services will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00AM at Little Roger CME Church Cemetery. 9754 Thomaston Rd, Hwy 74 Monroe County. The viewing of the remains will take place one-half hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Bivins was born on August 31, 1920 to the late Garfield Green Sr. and Clara Gibson Green. She was the wife of the late John Bivins. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Garfield Green Jr., Johnny Green Sr., and sisters, Mary Gonder and Lena Green.
She leaves to cherish her memories the children she raised, Johnny Green (Judy), Lula Green-Jones (Willie), Chadwick Green, Jirrod Green (Shalanda), Phillip Sheridan, (Pat), Alice Smith (James), and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to request that anyone attending the service, please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Services entrusted to Hutchings Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Viewing
10:30 AM
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Little Roger CME Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA 31201
(478) 743-1212
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Love you Aunt Cora
Trudy
Family
July 18, 2020
Our condolences to the Green and Bivins families.
Reginald May
Neighbor
