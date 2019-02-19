Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cora Lee Howard. View Sign

Cora Lee Howard

April 5, 1948 - July 28, 2018

Macon, GA- Cora Lee Howard was born to the parentage of Mittie Mae Mathis and Charlie Lee Lockett on April 5, 1948 in Macon, Georgia. She answered her heavenly Father's call on July 28, 2018 in Irwinton, Georgia. She leaves to mourn, her children Pamela Kaye Howard and Michael Deon Howard and a few other relatives.

She attended Unionville Elementary School and Ballard Hudson High School.

She worked at Broadway Beer Parlor, The Douglass Theater, Bibb Manufacturing Company, and was a housekeeper for two families here in Macon.

She was a giver. Always giving. She gave to local charities, and orphanages, some not always local.

She volunteered for years during the holidays at the Macon Rescue Mission and a couple of years at Anita Ponder's Christmas Event, even helping to serve meals one year. The rest of the time was spent delivering meals to homes here in Macon, Georgia.

She loved the Lord and preaching about Him. She was a member of a gospel group here in Macon for a few years. She was given a Minister's License for a year. She attended and learned about different church denominations. In addition to being a Baptist, she was also a Seventh Day Adventist for many years before returning to the Baptist faith.

She taught herself to crochet over thirty years ago (she was a professional) and would crochet for people for free. Free of charge for everything. That included the patients at one of the nursing homes she volunteered at in Macon. She volunteered at three nursing homes in Macon and all her patients loved her. She would give devotionals, one on one, and group activities. She was also a hospice volunteer for a few years before going back to school.

She went back to school (Central Georgia Technical College) in 2000, and received her General Education Diploma in 2001. She went on to obtain her Master Barber's License, (she was a professional), her Entrepreneurship Certificate and she was a Notary Public for a number of years. She was the first one to graduate from college in the entire family. She was smart and determined to complete her education at this point in her life.

She was greatly loved by not only her children, but her caretakers as well. She was a wonderful woman, a ride or die mother. She is truly missed.





