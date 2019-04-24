Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Hart's at the Cupola 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Cordelia "Corky" Dessau Hollliday

March 22, 1927 - April 21, 2019

Macon, GA- Cordelia "Corky" Dessau Holliday, 92, of Macon passed away peacefully on April 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Hart's at the Cupola, with Dr. Jimmy Asbell officiating. The family will greet friends following the service.

Raised in Macon, Corky attended Alexander IV, Miller High School, Edgewood Park School, New Jersey, and Wesleyan Conservatory. Her many childhood activities shaped her thoughtfulness and sense of duty to the Lord, her family, and community. She had an independent spirit early, going by train, alone, to the Junior Red Cross Conference in Washington, DC at age 14.

That independent spirit led to her being the first woman United States Census taker in Bibb County in 1950. She was a founding member of Town and Country Garden Club, which led to a life-long love of gardening and spurred her to hold many state and local offices in the Federated Garden Clubs of Georgia. She spearheaded the restoration of the Historic Neel House, the Federated Garden Club of Macon Headquarters.

Corky was involved in numerous community organizations, including, The Junior League of Macon, The Boys Club, American Red Cross, The Friends of the Library, Wesleyan College Alumnae Association, The Museum of Arts and Sciences, the YWCA, and she was the first woman appointed to the Board of Trustees of the Macon Junior College Foundation.

A life-long member of Vineville United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School for years, helping instill a love of the Lord to many children. She loved learning and worked tirelessly as PTA President at Alexander IV, where she, and then her children, attended. She planted the now huge oak trees in front of Alex IV when they were scrawny saplings.

As an entrepreneur, she was a natural salesperson. ShopTalk, was just one of the businesses she helped create and run from home. She and Jack developed Lake Ridge Subdivision, as well.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Washington and Frances Stevens Dessau, her husband, Jackson Riley Holliday, and sister, Stevens Dessau Ashmore. She is survived by her daughter, Fran Sanford (Jerry) of Milledgeville; son, Riley Holliday (Sue) of Hampton, Georgia; grandchildren, Daniel Sanford, Jennifer Pfund, Rebecca Holliday and Jack Holliday; great-grandson, Kirk Johnson; sister, Georgeann Dessau Blum; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted caretaker, Laverne Burney.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff of Cambridge Court and Harrington House at Carlyle Place for their loving care and kindness in taking care of Corky.

Donations in Corky's memory can be made to The Federated Garden Center of Macon, 730 College St. Macon, GA 31201; Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Rd., Macon, GA 31210; or Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon, GA 31204.

