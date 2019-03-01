Corethia P. Heath
November 30, 1946 - February 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Corethia P. Heath passed away February 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00PM at with Bishop Jeremy Kidd officiating. The family will greet friends Friday, March 1, 2019, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM at Hart's Mortuary, downtown Cherry Street. Burial will follow the service in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Hart's Mortuary downtown Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
