Macon, GA- Corliss Aaron Van Buren, 88, passed away on March 6, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, March 23, at 11:00AM at the Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church with the Reverends Mark and Fran Magoni officiating. Visitation with family will be from 10:00AM - 10:45AM in Damascus Hall prior to the service.
Born in Statesboro, GA in 1931 to Charles Spurgeon and Elizabeth Aaron. She received her education at Mercer University. Her career as a teacher began in Mountain Brook, AL in 1958, before returning to Macon in 1962 to continue her teaching at St. Joseph Elementary until her retirement. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, sewing, cooking and later in life fishing. Corliss was a strong Christian and was a member of Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church. Corliss enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Richard. She loved everyone and was beloved by all her friends and family.
Corliss was proceeded in death by her husband, Richard Nelson Van Buren and stepson Ross Ellerson Van Buren. Survivors include her children, Alpheus "Phil" Phillips and Charles "Charlie" Phillips; her stepchildren, Joey Lynne Van Buren, Becky (Steve) Van Buren Cindric, Richard Alan (Sheila) Van Buren and grandchildren, Clifford Nelson Jance, Anna Grace and Allison Gail Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Martha Bowman Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Bass Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2020