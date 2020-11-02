1/1
Cornelia Brown "Pete" Nichols
1938 - 2020
Cornelia "Pete" Brown Nichols
11/20/1938 - 10/31/2020
Macon, GA- Cornelia Persons Brown Nichols of Macon, formerly of Fort Valley, died on October 31, 2020. Pete was born on November 20, 1938, to the late Louis Leonard Brown, Jr. and Valeria Posey Brown in Fort Valley. She was a cheerleader and valedictorian of her class at Fort Valley High School and graduated from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, where she was a member of Mortar Board. After graduating from Agnes Scott, Pete returned to Fort Valley where she taught high school. Shortly after returning to her hometown, she met William "Bill" Clyde Nichols, and they were married at the First Baptist Church of Fort Valley. Pete was a homemaker for many years until she began writing and editing The Leader Tribune, Fort Valley's weekly newspaper. At the newspaper, Pete exercised her love of writing, particularly about political topics. She covered virtually every political meeting in Peach County and did her best to keep all citizens of Fort Valley and Peach County informed through her weekly column entitled "A Patriot's Perspective." Pete later became the editor of The Byron Gazette in Byron where she continued doing what she loved in covering local politics and writing informative and, at times, humorous columns for the weekly newspaper. Pete was a member of First Baptist Church where she served on numerous committees, sang in the choir, and taught the Lydia Sunday School Class for many years. She was also an active member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Governor Treutlen Chapter, as well as the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Charles D. Anderson Chapter. Pete loved her immediate and extended family, and she especially enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren in their athletic pursuits where she was well known for her zealous spirit. Pete was preceded in death by her husband Bill and her sister Valeria Virginia Lee. She is survived by her three children, William Louis Nichols (Susan) of Forsyth, Valeria Virginia Culbreath (Gray) of Columbia, South Carolina, and John Brown Nichols (Jodi) of Macon, nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family thanks John Wesley Villas and Loving Hands of Grace for their care and attention to Pete. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Valley.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 209 South Miller Street in Fort Valley, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating and burial in Oaklawn Cemetery. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Cornelia "Pete" Brown Nichols



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rooks Funeral Home - Fort Valley
213 West Church St.
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(478) 825-2424
