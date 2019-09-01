Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cornelia Louise Stembridge Lawson. View Sign Service Information Moores Funeral Home & Crematory 301 S. Wayne St. Milledgeville , GA 31061 (478)-452-3024 Send Flowers Obituary



Milledgeville, Georgia- Cornelia Louise Stembridge Lawson died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Venice, Florida.

She was born to Sidney and Winnie Stembridge in Milledgeville, Georgia on December 3, 1920 where she resided through high school. She attended Georgia State College for Women for two years before moving to Atlanta for a job at C&S Bank.

In March of 1942 she married her hometown sweetheart Lt. Roger L. Lawson who had graduated from The United States Military Academy at West Point the previous June. For the next 30 years they traveled the world and raised two daughters, Carole and Cynthia.

Cornelia loved being an Army wife and, along with her daughters, looked forward to each new assignment that Roger announced. They spent one tour in California where Roger earned his M.B.A. at Stanford University, one tour in Kansas, two tours in Germany, three in Washington D.C., two in Philadelphia and one in Atlanta. Although they traveled extensively during their Army life, Georgia was their home, so they retired to Atlanta in 1971 where they purchased a house and resided until 2001.

Cornelia lost her older daughter Carole in 2000 and her husband in 2001.

From 2001 to 2017, Cornelia lived in Macon, Georgia near her brother and his family before moving to Venice to join her daughter and son-in-law.

She is survived by her daughter Cynthia Nickell and her husband Jim; her brother Asbury Stembridge Sr.; two nephews and three nieces.

Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31st at Moores Funeral Home, burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.

