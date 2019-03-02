Cornelius Tyrone Stewart
|
June 3, 1977 - February 26, 2019
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Memorial Baptist Church; 697 Norris Street Macon GA
Family contact: 746 Bowman Street Macon GA 31217
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019