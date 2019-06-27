Courtney L. Welchel
January 24, 1989 - June 25, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Courtney L. Welchel, 30, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the Houston Medical Center. Services celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with Phil Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services and immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Peach County Animal Rescue, c/o Smith Animal Hospital, 1181 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley, GA 31030.
Courtney was born on January 24, 1989 in Aurora, CO to Chris and Teresa (Freshwater) Welchel. She was a 2007 graduate of Houston County High School and will be remembered as a sassy, beautiful and fun -loving girl. Courtney loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends but her greatest love were animals, especially her dogs.
In addition to her parents, Courtney is survived by her brother, Christopher Welchel of Warner Robins; maternal grandmother: Hazel Freshwater of England; paternal grandfather: Bobby Welchel of Rome, GA; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Courtney L. Welchel
Published in The Telegraph on June 27, 2019