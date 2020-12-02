1/
Covie Langford
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Covie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Covie Langford
November 30, 2020
Pinehurst, Georgia - Covie Langford, 73, died Monday.
Born in Hawkinsville, he was the son of the late Frank and Inez Register Langford. Covie was a US Army veteran and retired from Norbord. He was a member of Double Branch Free Will Baptist Church and a Deacon Emeritus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching sports, especially college football. Above all, Covie was dedicated to his family.
survivors: Elain Langford of Pinehurst; sons, Scott Langford (Lynn) of Rochelle and Chance Langford (Kandice) of Pinehurst; sisters, Margie Albritton (Tommy) and Felicia Harrell (Clay) of Unadilla and Sandra Pye of Statesboro; grandchildren, Kayden Langford, Tori Langford, Austin Langford and Dillan Moore; several niece and nephews.
Graveside services will at 2 PM Wednesday, at Double Branch Cemetery.
Memorials to Double Branch FWBC 2960 Williams Road, Unadilla, Georgia 31091.
www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Double Branch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brannen-Nesmith Funeral Home
1121 Borum St
Unadilla, GA 31091
(478) 627-3094
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved