Covie LangfordNovember 30, 2020Pinehurst, Georgia - Covie Langford, 73, died Monday.Born in Hawkinsville, he was the son of the late Frank and Inez Register Langford. Covie was a US Army veteran and retired from Norbord. He was a member of Double Branch Free Will Baptist Church and a Deacon Emeritus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching sports, especially college football. Above all, Covie was dedicated to his family.survivors: Elain Langford of Pinehurst; sons, Scott Langford (Lynn) of Rochelle and Chance Langford (Kandice) of Pinehurst; sisters, Margie Albritton (Tommy) and Felicia Harrell (Clay) of Unadilla and Sandra Pye of Statesboro; grandchildren, Kayden Langford, Tori Langford, Austin Langford and Dillan Moore; several niece and nephews.Graveside services will at 2 PM Wednesday, at Double Branch Cemetery.Memorials to Double Branch FWBC 2960 Williams Road, Unadilla, Georgia 31091.Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home of Unadilla has charge of arrangements.