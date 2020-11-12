Cranston (CJ) Brown
February 20, 1940 - November 8, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia - Cranston (C.J.) Brown, 80, of Milledgeville, GA passed away November 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Mac Enfinger officiating. A visitation will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2:00 until service time. Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The family suggest those who wish to make a donation, send to First United Methodist Church, 366 Log Cabin Rd. NE, Milledgeville, GA.
Mr. Brown was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Hoke and Ruth Johnson Brown. He was the owner and operator of C.J. Brown Water and Sewage. He served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville, GA. and the Emmaus Sunday School Class.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Brown; children, Hoke J. Marshall (Barbara), Brian Woodfin, Constance Ann Brown (Mark), Kelley Ruth Sipe (James), and David Bracewell Jr. (Tammy); eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia Montgomery and Mary Barnes (Rodney); uncle, Joe Johnson (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements.