1/1
Cranston (Cj) Brown
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cranston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cranston (CJ) Brown
February 20, 1940 - November 8, 2020
Milledgeville, Georgia - Cranston (C.J.) Brown, 80, of Milledgeville, GA passed away November 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Reverend Mac Enfinger officiating. A visitation will be held at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home from 2:00 until service time. Due to COVID-19, all attendees must wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines. The family suggest those who wish to make a donation, send to First United Methodist Church, 366 Log Cabin Rd. NE, Milledgeville, GA.
Mr. Brown was born in Fitzgerald, Georgia to the late Hoke and Ruth Johnson Brown. He was the owner and operator of C.J. Brown Water and Sewage. He served in the U.S. Army during the Cold War and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Milledgeville, GA. and the Emmaus Sunday School Class.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Brown; children, Hoke J. Marshall (Barbara), Brian Woodfin, Constance Ann Brown (Mark), Kelley Ruth Sipe (James), and David Bracewell Jr. (Tammy); eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Cynthia Montgomery and Mary Barnes (Rodney); uncle, Joe Johnson (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park has charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved