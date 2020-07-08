1/1
Crystal Burnette
Crystal Burnette
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Service for Crystal Burnette will be held 11 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Leroy Allen will officiate. Ms. Burnette, 42, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Survivors include her father, Lewis Burnette, Jr.; one brother, Larry Burnette; a special friend, Ulysses Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held TODAY, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
JUL
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
