Crystal Burnette
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Service for Crystal Burnette will be held 11 AM Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Leroy Allen will officiate. Ms. Burnette, 42, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Survivors include her father, Lewis Burnette, Jr.; one brother, Larry Burnette; a special friend, Ulysses Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held TODAY, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4 PM until 6 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Crystal Burnette