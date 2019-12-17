Crystal Dupree-Stephens
08/15/1981 - 12/10/2019
BOUNTIFUL, UT- On Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Crystal Dupree-Stephens, loving wife and mother of two children passed away at the age of 38.
Crystal was born on August 15, 1981, in Macon, Georgia to James (Randy) and Penny Dupree. She was a graduate of Jones County High School in 1999. She was cherished by her family and friends who loved her big heart and caring personality. Crystal was preceded in death by her grandparents John (Bonnie) Stone and Scott (Claire) Dupree.
She is survived by her husband Billy; her two children, Bristol and John Ross; Parents, James (Randy) and Penny Dupree. Her brother, Scotty (Donya); her sister, Carissa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the visitation on Wednesday, December 18th at Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville at 2 o'clock pm. Services will follow at 3 o'clock pm. Burial will be in Ramah Cemetery. Rev. Loretta Faulk will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions sent to Reece Funeral Home in memory of Crystal Stephens.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, GA has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Crystal Dupree-Stephens
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019