Crystal Shontae Butler
May 03, 1983 - January 23, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Crystal Shontae Butler. A Celebration of Love will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mount Zion Baptist Church located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Interment Services will follow at Old Marion Baptist Church Cemetery located at 5593 Bullard Road, Jeffersonville, GA. 31044. Pastor Levi Rozier will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Family may be contacted at 401 Barrington Point Macon, GA. 31220. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 29, 2020