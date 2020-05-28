Cuin L. Elliott
06/19/1931 - 05/14/2020
Macon, GA- Cuin Levere Elliott, 88, of Macon, Georgia passed away May 14, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held May 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with E.Y. Stokes and Reverend Eddie Hixon officiating. The service will be live streamed on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorial/).
Mr. Elliott was an electro plating technician at Robins Air Force Base. After retiring, he worked at K-Mart as a security officer. He served in the U.S. Army and Korean War. He attended Mable White Baptist Church since 2002. Mr. Elliott was a member of the Grand Lodge #663 in Lizella. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Eloise Y. Elliott; several nieces and nephews; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He is preceded in death by his only son, Michael Cuin (Daytona) Elliott.
Please visit www.snowspn.com to express your condolences and share your memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Ave. has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Cuin L. Elliott



Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Mem. Park
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Pio Nono Chapel
3077 Pio Nono Ave
Macon, GA 31206
4787883778
