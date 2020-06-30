Cully Clark
June 29, 1941 - June 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Cully Clark, 79, of Macon passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. Services will be held Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at 1:00 pm, with a visitation one-hour prior, at Vineville Baptist Church, with the Dr. Richard Kremer officiating.
Born June 29, 1941, to the late Charles and Chloe Clark, Cully was the youngest of five children. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Air Force four and a half years. Following his Honorable Discharge in 1963, Cully went into business for himself as a Vitamin Distributor in the early 1970's.
He is survived by his wife Frances Clark; his brother, Charles Clark; two daughters; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Eddie Clark and Alton Clark, and one sister, Frances Thursby.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 30, 2020.