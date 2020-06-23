Curtis E. Dempsey
December 11, 1929 - June 21, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Curtis Edward Dempsey, 90, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Curtis was born in Chester, Georgia to the late John W. and Bertha Williams Dempsey. He left home at 15 years old and moved to Atlanta where he became a Soda Fountain Manager for Liggett Drugs. At 18, he entered the United States Marine Corp and served until returning to Empire, Georgia and beginning his 36-year career at Robins Air Force Base. In addition to his civil service career, he enlisted with the 202nd Squadron of the Air National Guard where he retired after 31 years as a Chief Master Sergeant, having served as the senior enlisted advisor for the state of Georgia.
In addition to his busy work schedule, Curtis never failed to do his part in the community. He served as past-president of the Evening Optimist Club, as treasurer and loan officer for Robins Financial Credit Union, as a baseball coach in the city recreation league, as treasurer and deacon of Shirley Hills Baptist Church and Green Acres Baptist Church, as well as serving on various committees. Curtis was elected to the Warner Robins City Council where he also served as Mayor Pro-Tem. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, and heading up neighborhood cook-outs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Ross Dempsey; his daughter, Nena Dempsey Barger; his sister, Myrtice Dempsey Whigham; and his brother, Wendell Dempsey
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Van Dempsey (Jennifer) and Sonya Beecher (Joel); his grandchildren, Gerrit Dempsey, Millie Dempsey Parke (Jeff), Ross Dempsey, Hayden Dempsey, Jesse Barger, Sara Barger Madden (Mark), Fate Beecher, and Luann Beecher; his siblings, John L. Dempsey (Betty), Betty Braswell (Billy), Fay Rutherford, Judy Cabrera (Orlando), David Dempsey (Marolyn), Bertie Dempsey; and very special friend, Alice Burroughs.
Visitation with Mr. Dempsey's family will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Andy Cook officiating. Following the service, Mr. Dempsey will be laid to rest next to his wife in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Curtis E. Dempsey
December 11, 1929 - June 21, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Curtis Edward Dempsey, 90, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Curtis was born in Chester, Georgia to the late John W. and Bertha Williams Dempsey. He left home at 15 years old and moved to Atlanta where he became a Soda Fountain Manager for Liggett Drugs. At 18, he entered the United States Marine Corp and served until returning to Empire, Georgia and beginning his 36-year career at Robins Air Force Base. In addition to his civil service career, he enlisted with the 202nd Squadron of the Air National Guard where he retired after 31 years as a Chief Master Sergeant, having served as the senior enlisted advisor for the state of Georgia.
In addition to his busy work schedule, Curtis never failed to do his part in the community. He served as past-president of the Evening Optimist Club, as treasurer and loan officer for Robins Financial Credit Union, as a baseball coach in the city recreation league, as treasurer and deacon of Shirley Hills Baptist Church and Green Acres Baptist Church, as well as serving on various committees. Curtis was elected to the Warner Robins City Council where he also served as Mayor Pro-Tem. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing horseshoes, and heading up neighborhood cook-outs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Ross Dempsey; his daughter, Nena Dempsey Barger; his sister, Myrtice Dempsey Whigham; and his brother, Wendell Dempsey
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Van Dempsey (Jennifer) and Sonya Beecher (Joel); his grandchildren, Gerrit Dempsey, Millie Dempsey Parke (Jeff), Ross Dempsey, Hayden Dempsey, Jesse Barger, Sara Barger Madden (Mark), Fate Beecher, and Luann Beecher; his siblings, John L. Dempsey (Betty), Betty Braswell (Billy), Fay Rutherford, Judy Cabrera (Orlando), David Dempsey (Marolyn), Bertie Dempsey; and very special friend, Alice Burroughs.
Visitation with Mr. Dempsey's family will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Andy Cook officiating. Following the service, Mr. Dempsey will be laid to rest next to his wife in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Curtis E. Dempsey
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.